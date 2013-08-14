BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
Aug 14 Rona Inc, Canada's largest home-improvement retailer and distributor, reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday, weighed down in part by restructuring costs.
Rona reported a net loss of C$1.19 a share, versus net income of 28 Canadian cents a share in the same period last year.
Revenue fell 4.6 percent to C$1.25 billion while same-store sales fell 1 percent.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.