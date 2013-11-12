TORONTO Nov 12 Canadian home improvement retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by cost savings that met the company's targets.

Net income rose to C$30 million ($28.59 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, from C$5.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share earned during the same period last year.

Total revenue slid 4.3 percent to C$1.17 billion, primarily due to $18.2 million in lost sales from store closures and a 2.4 percent decline in sales at established stores.