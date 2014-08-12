TORONTO Aug 12 Canadian home improvement
retailer and distributor Rona Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as lower
costs helped offset a drop in sales due to tough competition in
the home renovation market.
Rona said the results demonstrate the success of its
turnaround plan and its need to stay focused on efficiency. The
Boucherville, Quebec-based company reduced annual costs by C$110
million ($100.5 million) in 2013 by cutting jobs, closing stores
and selling assets.
Still, arduous competition and a slowdown in some markets,
notably in the province of Quebec, squeezed sales in the 13-week
period ended July 29. Sales at established stores declined 0.7
percent from a year earlier and overall revenue fell 4 percent.
"In our view, the home renovation spending market remains
highly competitive, which coupled with a cautious consumer
spending market, is likely to challenge Rona's top line over the
coming quarters," Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley said in a
research note.
Rona's closely watched adjusted earnings from continuing
operations rose to C$42 million, or 35 Canadian cents a share,
in the second quarter, from C$33.6 million, or 28 Canadian cents
a share, in the year-before quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings per share of 33
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit of C$42 million reversed last year's loss of
C$38.7 million.
Revenue fell to C$1.19 billion from C$1.25 billion.
A weak market and harsh winter hurt first-quarter results,
the company said in May, blaming a 4 percent drop in same-store
sales on lower housing starts, cold and snowy weather, along
with the closure of poorly performing stores and the renovation
of other stores.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)