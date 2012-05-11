HONG KONG May 11 China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group Holdings Ltd, the largest shipbuilder
listed in Hong Kong, has won offshore rig contracts, marking its
entry into the rig-building sector, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
Barclays Research estimated the market value of the two rigs
at $300-400 million.
"The contracts, from an overseas company, have been
finalised and will be effective by the end of the month," the
source told Reuters, declining to give other details.
Upstream Online, an industry newspaper, said earlier this
month that China Rongsheng had secured orders from
Singapore-based PrimePoint Oil & Gas to build a semi-submersible
barge rig and a tender barge rig for delivery in 22 and 24
months, respectively.
China Rongsheng officials declined to comment.
China's shipbuilding industry is experiencing a severe
downturn due to a global shipping market slump and supply glut,
analysts said.
New orders to Chinese shipyards tumbled 52 percent last year
to 36.22 million deadweight tonnes, the China Association of
National Shipbuilding Industry said. In January-February, new
orders are down about 40 percent year on year.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)