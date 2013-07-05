* Appeals for financial help from government, big
shareholders
* Govt says wants closure of firms plagued by overcapacity
* Does not mention specific industries or companies
* China Rongsheng shares drop 16 percent to record low
* Company says expects H1 net loss, delays payments to
suppliers
By Clement Tan and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, July 5 China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group, China's largest private shipbuilder,
appealed for financial help from the Chinese government and big
shareholders on Friday after cutting its workforce and delaying
payments to suppliers.
Analysts said the company could be the biggest casualty of a
local shipbuilding industry suffering from overcapacity and
shrinking orders amid a global shipping downturn. New ship
orders for Chinese builders fell by about half last year.
Hours after China Rongsheng made its appeal in a filing to
the Hong Kong stock exchange, where the company is listed,
Beijing vowed to bring about the orderly closure of some
factories in industries plagued by overcapacity.
The statement by the State Council, or cabinet, laid out
broad plans to ensure banks support the kind of economic
rebalancing Beijing wants as it looks to focus more on high-end
manufacturing. It did not mention any specific industries or
companies and there was no suggestion it was referring to
Rongsheng.
China Rongsheng said it was expecting a net loss for the six
months that ended June 30 from a year earlier, according to the
filing. It gave no figures.
The company reported a net loss of 572.6 million yuan
($93.47 million) in 2012, its worst-ever, despite getting
government subsidies of 1.27 billion yuan in that year, its
latest annual report shows.
Rongsheng shares plunged 16 percent to a record low in heavy
turnover on Friday, leaving its market capitalisation at just
under $1 billion. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.9
percent. China Rongsheng is down 28.2 percent on the year.
"Obviously it's bad with the fact that you have a profit
warning and there is a request to ease financial pressure
through the government," said Nathan Snyder, a transport analyst
at CLSA.
In its filing, China Rongsheng said some workers had been
made redundant, although it gave no numbers or timeframe for the
losses. The company did not immediately respond to requests for
more information.
The Wall Street Journal said this week there had been 8,000
job cuts in recent months, representing about 40 percent of
China Rongsheng's workforce.
TOO RELIANT ON BULK CARRIERS
Analysts said the company was suffering partly because of
its reliance on building bulk carriers that ship iron ore from
producer nations such as Brazil to China. The bulk market
accounted for about 58 percent of its orderbook.
That segment was under pressure due to a slowdown in global
steel production, relatively high iron ore port inventory levels
and a wave of new ships hitting the market in 2011-12, Citigroup
said.
China Rongsheng has said it won only two shipbuilding orders
worth $55.6 million last year when its target was $1.8 billion
worth of contracts. This year, it received orders to build two
drilling rigs used in oil exploration, worth $360 million.
By contrast, another Chinese shipbuilder, Singapore-listed
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd, has secured
total orders of $1 billion in the first half, Barclays said.
"Shipyards are a lot like banks, confidence matters ... Any
yard anybody is worried about is going to find it very difficult
to get new orders," said Jon Windham, Barclays head of Asia
industrials equity research.
While the Chinese shipbuilding industry faced "unprecedented
challenges", China Rongsheng's board was confident management
could ease pressure on working capital in the near future and
maintain normal operations, the company said in the filing.
It was coping with tightened cash flow by delaying payments
to suppliers and workers, the filing added. The company denied
claims suppliers had towed away machinery from its Nantong
production base in eastern Jiangsu province, near Shanghai.
The company said it was in talks with banks and other
financial institutions to renew existing credit lines.
According to its December 2012 annual report, issued on
March 26, China Rongsheng's cash and cash equivalents fell to
2.1 billion yuan from 6.3 billion yuan a year ago.
It had borrowings of 16.26 billion yuan that were due in
less than a year, said the report, the latest financial
statistics available on the company's website. Total borrowings
were 25.1 billion yuan as of the end of 2012.
"The group is ... actively seeking financial support from
the government and the substantial shareholders of the company,
and increasing its efforts in negotiations with its customers to
maximise the collection of receivables," China Rongsheng said in
the filing.
One shareholder, founder and former chairman Zhang Zhirong,
gave an interest-free 200 million yuan loan on Wednesday, the
company said.
NOT ALL SHIPYARDS IN SAME BOAT
A note from Macquarie Equities research said the statement
highlighted the "severity" of China Rongsheng's liquidity
problems, adding this was not necessarily representative of the
wider sector.
It said other listed Chinese shipyards were not as leveraged
as China Rongsheng. The loan from Zhang was a surprise, it said,
showing how badly the company needed cash.
Barclays' Windham added: "The inference that a lot of
investors, including myself, will take from that is that they
couldn't get the bank borrowing to do it."
Receivables pending for more than six months rose to 83
percent from 21 percent a year ago, the annual report said. The
industry slowdown was also taking its toll on sales, with
inventory turnover at 136 days, up from 73 days.
"Rongsheng will need to address the problems immediately to
reassure the market," said Martin Rowe, managing director of
Clarkson Asia Limited, a global shipping services provider.
The Chinese government has been trying to support the
domestic shipping industry since the 2008 financial crisis, and
local media reports said this week Beijing was considering
policies to revive the shipbuilding business.
The holding orders of Chinese shipyards dropped 23 percent
in the first five months of this year compared with a year
earlier, according to the China Association of the National
Shipbuilding Industry. New orders dropped to a seven-year low in
2012.
($1=6.1258 yuan)
