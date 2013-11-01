BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue up to 233.64 million A-shares at no less than 8.5 yuan a share
