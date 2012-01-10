Ronnie Corbett and his wife arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the [Life and Work of comedian Ronnie Barker] at Westminster Abbey in London March 3, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/Files

LONDON British comedian Ronnie Corbett has been given the all clear by doctors after collapsing while out celebrating his inclusion on the New Year Honours List, according to reports.

His wife Anne told the Croydon Advertiser that the 81-year-old, most famous as the diminutive half of the popular television comedy duo The Two Ronnies, fell ill at a local restaurant and was taken to hospital.

From there he was transferred to a private clinic which discharged him last week.

"He was absolutely delighted to receive the honour but that has been tempered by him not feeling so well," his wife said of Corbett being named a CBE in recognition of his services to entertainment and charity.

Corbett had been taking medication after a recent knee operation which may have contributed to his illness, she explained.

"He has undergone a number of tests and all the results have come back clear, which is good news," said Anne, Corbett's wife of nearly 50 years. "He is now just resting but I think he will have to slow down a bit. He is 81 and he never stops."

According to the Sun newspaper, the Edinburgh-born entertainer is expected to return to work with an after-dinner speech on Saturday.

His agent was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)