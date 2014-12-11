WARSAW Dec 11 Owners of an almost 80 percent
stake in Warsaw listed real-estate developer Ronson Europe
are considering the sale of all or part of their
shares, Ronson said on Thursday.
Global City Holdings and U. Dori Group
each control 39.8 percent of the company, which is valued at 435
million zlotys ($130 million).
"According to our knowledge the process was initiated by U.
Dori Group, which is considering some restructuring actions,"
Ronson Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Lapinski was quoted saying
in a statement.
Ronson shares were down 5 percent.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by David Holmes)