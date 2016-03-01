By Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, March 1
CAIRO, March 1 Pioneers Holding, one
of Egypt's largest financial services firms, expects to complete
a 2 billion Egyptian pound ($255 million) initial share offering
of property developer Rooya Group in the second half of this
year.
"We will depend on foreign and Arab investors," Pioneers
Chief Executive Walid Zaki told Reuters in an interview, adding
requests from abroad had already started coming in.
Pioneers, which also invests in real estate, industry and
financial services, acquired 60 percent of Rooya's shares in
March 2015 for 1.2 billion pounds.
Rooya has a real estate portfolio of about 9 million square
metres, with 6 million of that currently under development.
Zaki said Pioneers was looking into the acquisition of two
other companies in the real estate and food sectors worth around
1 billion pounds combined.
The company posted a 97.5 percent jump in profit in the
first nine months of 2015 to 400 million pounds. The total value
of the company's acquisitions since 2011 will reach 4.5 billion
Egyptian pounds in March, Zaki said.
Despite the strong results, Pioneers has not distributed
cash dividends to its shareholders in recent years.
"We will discuss dividends with the shareholders after we
complete the Rooya listing and the deals planned for this year,"
said Zaki.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and Mark
Potter)