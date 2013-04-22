By William James
| LONDON, April 22
banks should be broken up into smaller regional lenders, the
Archbishop of Canterbury, who sits on an influential banking
reform committee, said on Monday.
Justin Welby, spiritual head of the Anglican Church, spoke
in a personal capacity, but his comments offer insight into the
thinking of the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards
which has the role of cleaning up Britain's banking culture.
"In simple terms, we need to recreate the local, and the
easiest way to do that, as well as bringing new entrants in, is
to kill two birds with one stone by recapitalising at least one
of our major banks and breaking it up into regional banks,"
Welby told an audience in London that included business leaders
and politicians.
The commission is due to publish a report in May on how to
address the ethical problems in the City of London exposed by a
series of scandals. The report should also look at the impact on
competition.
Finance Minister George Osborne set up the commission last
year after Barclays, one of the oldest names in British
banking, was fined $450 million over the manipulation of global
interest rate benchmarks.
Welby, a former oil executive at France's Elf and
London-based exploration company Enterprise Oil, was named head
of the Church in November and sits in the upper house of
parliament. Prime Minister David Cameron has spoken of the value
of his corporate experience.
He said one step to address the problems highlighted by the
near collapse in 2007 of mortgage lender Northern Rock, was to
take lending decisions out of the global financial hub of London
and into the communities directly affected by them.
Welby also backed greater transparency through the creation
of a 'good bank, bad bank' system - echoing the thoughts of
other lawmakers on the committee.
Only recommendations that are supported by every member of
the commission, made up of nine men, including a former
investment banker, and one woman, a former executive with
Citigroup, will be put forward, its members told Reuters.
Osborne does not have to implement their proposals but given
that he created the commission, it is believed likely that at
least some of the recommendations will be taken up.