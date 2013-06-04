* Germany dropped plans to buy its own drones
* But will maintain commitment to NATO project, minister
says
* Parliament to question him over costly cancellation
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 4 Germany will stick to its
commitment to help fund NATO drones, despite cancelling a plan
to buy its own unmanned reconnaissance planes, its defence
minister signalled on Tuesday.
"We have signed an agreement and Germany usually sticks to
its agreements," Thomas de Maiziere said as he went into a NATO
defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.
On May 14, Germany withdrew from purchasing Euro Hawk
reconnaissance drones, made by EADS and Northrop
Grumman, because of the cost.
De Maiziere will face a parliamentary committee in Berlin on
Wednesday on the cancelled drone project. Opposition politicians
say that 680 million euros ($875 million) has been wasted on the
project.
The decision not to buy the planes raised concerns over
whether Germany would continue to back a NATO plan to acquire
five high-altitude unmanned Global Hawks, also from Northrop
Grumman, as part of the Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS)
project.
"We will now look at the consequences of the Euro Hawk
decision on the AGS," de Maiziere said.
The German parliament's budget committee gave its approval
last year to a 483 million euro ($630 million) contribution to
the NATO drone project.
German opposition parties accuse de Maiziere, a close ally
of Chancellor Angela Merkel, of withholding information on the
cancellation, four months before a general election.
German armed forces already have one prototype Euro Hawk and
were considering buying an additional four drones. Germany had
earmarked 1.2 billion euros for the purchase and development of
the aircraft.
The army finally said it would not procure the drones
because they did not meet security requirements.
The main challenger to Merkel in Germany's September
election, Peer Steinbrueck, said on Tuesday that Germany did not
need drones anyway.
"Against whom or what should these drones be pointed and
deployed?" he said. "I have come to the conclusion that Germany
doesn't need drones."
Northrop Grumman signed a $1.7 billion contract with NATO in
May last year for a new surveillance and intelligence system
that will include five drones and transportable ground stations.
Fourteen NATO members, including Germany, agreed to pay for
the new system, due to be ready between 2015 and 2017, which
NATO will then operate and maintain on behalf of all 28 allies,
according to NATO's web site.