* Says deal to add $75 mln in revenue in last 4 months of
2012
* Raises FY12 EPS forecast to $4.84-$5.00 from $4.75-$4.91
* Shares up as much as 10 percent
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
July 30 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper
Industries Inc said it will buy privately held Sunquest
Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory
software services, for about $1.4 billion in cash, cheering
investors who drove the stock up as much as 10 percent.
Roper, whose wide product range includes medical and
scientific imaging devices, radio frequency products and fluid
testing equipment, said it expects Sunquest to benefit from such
favorable market forces as an aging population and the need for
reduced healthcare costs.
"One of the reasons the stock has held up relatively well in
the last several months is because people were expecting a
sizable transaction towards some time in 2012 and Roper
delivered," Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass said.
Roper CEO Brian Jellison said on a conference call that the
company had been in talks with Sunquest since 2010.
"Growth, high profits, more or less stable recurring
revenue, no capital expense required -- that's what Roper's
after," Douglass said.
CEO Jellison said Sunquest has twice the EBITDA margins that
Roper enjoys. He added that two thirds of the medical company's
revenue comes on a recurring basis.
Roper said it expects the deal to add about 12 cents to 14
cents per share to adjusted earnings in 2012, and about $75
million to revenue in the last four months of the year.
"It is going to add well over 35 percent (in revenue) to the
medical and scientific segment for next year," Jellison said on
the call.
The company raised its full-year 2012 earnings forecast to
between $4.84 and $5.00 per share, from its prior view of $4.75
to $4.91 per share.
Tucson, Arizona-based Sunquest is owned by private equity
entities Huntsman Gay Global Capital and Vista Equity Partners.
The business will continue as Sunquest, marketing products
and services under current brand names, the Roper CEO said.
The medical diagnostics sector has seen a lot of takeovers
in the recent past, including Agilent Technologies Inc's
$2.2 billion acquisition of Danish cancer diagnostics firm Dako
and Hologic Inc's $3.75 billion buy of Gen-Probe Inc
.
Barclays advised Roper, and Jefferies & Co advised Sunquest.
Sarasota, Florida-based Roper's shares, which have risen
about 11 percent this year, were up another 8 percent at $106.48
in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.