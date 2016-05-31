SOFIA May 31 Rusatom Service, part of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, has completed an upgrade needed to extend the life of one of the reactors at the Kozloduy nuclear plant in Bulgaria, the company said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria has begun a 360 million euro ($401.33 million)upgrade of its two, Soviet-made nuclear reactors to ensure they can operate safely for another 30 years. Extending the life of the plants is part of Bulgaria's efforts to avoid an unpopular increase in electricity prices.

The Kozloduy plant, by the Danube river on the border with Romania, has two 1,000 megawatt reactors that produce about 30 percent of Bulgaria's electricity, which is one of the country's cheapest sources of power.

Sofia has hired a consortium led by Rosatom divisions Rosenergoatom and Rusatom Service and French energy company EDF to carry out the upgrades.

Rusatom Service said technical work on Unit 5 at the Kozloduy plant was complete and it would soon provide documentation which would enable the energy regulator to extend the Unit's licence.

Rusatom Service, which is also working on upgrade of the other reactor, Unit 6, said the work would take place during its annual maintenance period.

"We are meeting all deadlines in line with the schedules for activities on Unit 5 and Unit 6 of Kozloduy nuclear plant", the first deputy general director of Rusatom Service, Dmitriy Pashevich, was quoted as saying at an energy forum in Moscow on Tuesday.

The 10-year operational licences of Unit 5 expires in October and in October 2019 for Unit 6. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)