MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's Rosatom, already
challenging French and other rivals for nuclear plant sales
around the world, is now targeting entry into the U.S. fuel rod
market, a top executive with the company has told Reuters.
Despite U.S. sanctions over Moscow's treatment of Ukraine
that have hurt some Russian firms and individuals, state-owned
Rosatom still holds an almost 20 percent share of the U.S.
enriched uranium market.
Its fuel rod technology is not yet used in the United
States, but the company sees potential for a breakthrough and a
chance to take market share from rivals such as U.S. firm
Westinghouse, now owned by Japan's Toshiba Corp.
"I can't tell you which, but there is a sufficiently large
number of companies in the United States operating nuclear power
stations who are interested in a new supplier," Rosatom Deputy
Director General Kirill Komarov told Reuters in an interview.
He said Rosatom wants to build on its U.S. enriched uranium
sales.
"We hope to get the same share in nuclear fuel rod
supplies," Komarov said.
"There is always the danger of politicisation in atomic
energy, but our cooperation with the United States was built on
quite pragmatic principals," Komarov said, citing a 1993-2013
programme to supply low-enriched uranium.
EXPORT DRIVE
Moscow provides strong state support for Rosatom, having
recognised nuclear as a means of extending its international
influence beyond the reach of oil and gas projects, for
instance, which have generally involved neighbouring countries.
That has helped make Rosatom the world's most active nuclear
supplier as it chases export deals by offering everything from
financing help to nuclear waste disposal.
It is currently working on 26 reactor projects in 13
countries, including Hungary, Finland and Iran. By comparison,
Westinghouse is working on eight of its AP1000 plants.
In addition to Westinghouse, Rosatom has challenged
suppliers such as France's Areva and others from
China, Japan and South Korea in reactor sales campaigns in
places as disparate as Bulgaria, Bolivia and Bangladesh.
It is chasing a deal in South Africa and seeking cooperation
agreements with Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, as well.
Rosatom signed a $12.65 billion deal to build two plants in
Bangladesh in late 2015 and a $300 million provisional agreement
in Bolivia in March.
Komarov said Rosatom is close to signing final contracts for
the Bolivian plant as well as for Egypt's first nuclear power
station.
"The project in Egypt is important for both countries," he
said. "It will be financed with Russian inter-state credit, with
some of the costs paid by Egypt itself."
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Jason Neely)