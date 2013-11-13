MOSCOW Nov 13 Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank picked a former executive of Russia's second biggest lender VTB on Wednesday as its new chairman, six months after being rocked by the arrest of its previous CEO on bribery charges.

SocGen raised its stake in its troubled Russian unit to 92.4 percent last month after buying 10 percent more from the state-controlled VTB, betting it can turn Rosbank around.

The new chairman, Dmitry Olyunin, previously worked in the VTB group for nine years, overseeing the recent merger of TransCreditBank and VTB's retail arm VTB24. His appointment at Rosbank requires Russian central bank approval.

"His strong experience and track record in the Russian banking sector will be instrumental in developing our universal banking model strategy in Russia," said Didier Hauguel, chairman of Rosbank's board of directors, in a statement.

Exposure to Russia and Eastern Europe are key planks of SocGen's recovery strategy, which aims to offset stagnating domestic retail revenues and volatile trading profits.

SocGen, which bought into Rosbank in 2006, has spent billions of dollars fixing a bank it has considered to be underperforming.

In its latest quarterly report, SocGen, France's second biggest bank, said its business in Russia had made a 32 million euro contribution to the group's net income in the third quarter.

Rosbank fired its former CEO Vladimir Golubkov in May after he was caught in a sting operation in which investigators filmed him with piles of cash on his office desk. He has pleaded innocent to bribery charges which, if he is convicted, could put him behind bars for seven years.

The bribery case has raised questions about strategy at SocGen, which is under pressure to show that this year will be the start of a sustainable growth trend after its international retail arm posted a 2 million euro loss last year. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina in Moscow and Lionel Laurent in Paris; Editing by Gareth Jones)