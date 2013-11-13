MOSCOW Nov 13 Societe Generale's
Russian unit Rosbank picked a former executive of Russia's
second biggest lender VTB on Wednesday as its new chairman, six
months after being rocked by the arrest of its previous CEO on
bribery charges.
SocGen raised its stake in its troubled Russian unit to 92.4
percent last month after buying 10 percent more from the
state-controlled VTB, betting it can turn Rosbank around.
The new chairman, Dmitry Olyunin, previously worked in the
VTB group for nine years, overseeing the recent merger of
TransCreditBank and VTB's retail arm VTB24. His appointment at
Rosbank requires Russian central bank approval.
"His strong experience and track record in the Russian
banking sector will be instrumental in developing our universal
banking model strategy in Russia," said Didier Hauguel, chairman
of Rosbank's board of directors, in a statement.
Exposure to Russia and Eastern Europe are key planks of
SocGen's recovery strategy, which aims to offset stagnating
domestic retail revenues and volatile trading profits.
SocGen, which bought into Rosbank in 2006, has spent
billions of dollars fixing a bank it has considered to be
underperforming.
In its latest quarterly report, SocGen, France's second
biggest bank, said its business in Russia had made a 32 million
euro contribution to the group's net income in the third
quarter.
Rosbank fired its former CEO Vladimir Golubkov in May after
he was caught in a sting operation in which investigators filmed
him with piles of cash on his office desk. He has pleaded
innocent to bribery charges which, if he is convicted, could put
him behind bars for seven years.
The bribery case has raised questions about strategy at
SocGen, which is under pressure to show that this year will be
the start of a sustainable growth trend after its international
retail arm posted a 2 million euro loss last year.
