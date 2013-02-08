UPDATE 2-Dairy Saputo shares sink after profit disappoints
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
VIENNA Feb 8 Austrian group Rosenbauer has won an order worth 126 million euros ($168 million) to supply Saudi Arabia with firefighting and emergency equipment.
The order for 610 vehicles, boats and other civil defence equipment will see deliveries spread across the next 30 months, it said on Friday.
($1 = 0.7469 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.