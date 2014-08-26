Aug 26 Rosenbauer International AG : * Says H1 EBIT up 19% to EUR 20.0 million * Says H1 revenues of EUR 354.3 million (1-6/2013: EUR 338.5 million) * Says H1 net profit EUR 15.4 million v EUR 11.7 million year ago * Says H1 order intake EUR 438.1 million versus EUR 420.4 million year ago * Says order backlog as at June 30 of EUR 731.8 million versus EUR 682.5

million in previous year (+7%) * Sees FY 2014 revenues that are at the same high level as last year's