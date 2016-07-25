(Dr. Michael Rosenbaum is a Professor of Pediatrics and
Medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York
City and is also a practicing pediatrician and a recent graduate
of the Columbia University Op-Ed Public Voices Program. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By Michael Rosenbaum
July 25 It is part of my job as a physician to
ask patients about behaviors that may affect their health.
Examples are smoking, drinking and wearing bicycle helmets.
But if I were practicing in Florida, I might be legally
restrained from asking whether they own a gun and, if so,
whether it is stored safely. In addition, unlike, say, an
embarrassing medical problem, any information regarding gun
ownership cannot be entered into the patient's medical record.
This law, like recent attempts to block women's access to
abortion clinics in Texas, represents misappropriation and
misuse of health concerns to advance other political agendas.
In an ongoing case involving a challenge to this law,
patient health, the right to bear arms, and free speech crash
into each other
The conflict began in June 2011, when Florida Governor Rick
Scott signed the Firearm Owners' Privacy Act, which prohibits
healthcare providers from inquiring about gun ownership.
Shortly after Scott signed the bill into law, a group of
medical professionals filed suit. In Wollschlaeger v. Governor
of Florida, known informally as "Docs vs. Glocks," they alleged
that the act violated their right to free speech.
First the case went to the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Florida, where a judge agreed with the
doctors and said the law was a violation of their First
Amendment rights. She issued an injunction banning application
of the law.
The state of Florida appealed, and a three judge panel in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed the
decision of the District Court and upheld the law. (The NRA
filed a friend of the court brief stating that the act protected
patient privacy and exercise of Second Amendment rights, saying
that it "exhorts doctors to stick to practicing medicine when
examining patients, rather than pushing their own political
agendas.")
The case was then re-appealed by the plaintiffs and went to
the entire 11th Circuit Court, which heard oral arguments in
June and has not yet made a ruling.
The decisions of the Florida Court of Appeals thus far
reflect a rather disturbing ignorance of what doctors actually
do. Medicine, particularly primary care medicine, is more than
just treatment. As Benjamin Franklin wrote, "An ounce of
prevention is worth a pound of cure." Preventive medicine is
designed to keep patients healthy and out of the doctor's
office, and is central to the primary care practice. It includes
discussions of pool safety, childproofing, vaccinating or
keeping a gun unloaded and in a locked place that a child can't
access. Patient privacy is well protected by HIPPA and
doctor-patient confidentiality laws.
The court demeaned patients by writing that "When a patient
enters a physician's examination room, the patient is in a
position of relative powerlessness." Patients are increasingly
well-informed via the internet and often come into the office
with a list of questions about everything from vaccines to Zika.
They are certainly capable of refusing to answer a question or
dismissing a doctor they dislike.
As a physician, the real issue for me is health, and this is
where the recent Supreme Court decision in the case of Whole
Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt is relevant. In 2013 the Texas
legislature passed a bill stating that any physician performing
abortions must be affiliated with a hospital within 30 miles,
and clinics performing abortions must have facilities at least
equivalent to those of an ambulatory surgery center.
The State of Texas maintained that interests in patient
health outweighed the fact that many hospitals in Texas and
elsewhere find ways to avoid affiliating themselves with doctors
who perform abortions, that clinic requirements were unduly
stringent and costly relative to those for other more invasive
procedures, and that these regulations would result in closure
of 75 percent of the abortion clinics in their state.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Texas law created undue
burdens for women seeking abortions and did not sufficiently
demonstrate the "medical burdens" on patients caused by clinic
quality or hospital affiliations. Unlike the Florida Appeals
Court, the Supreme Court put the patients first.
The emphasis on health benefits over political
gerrymandering should be applied in Florida. In 2015, at least
278 children accidentally shot themselves or someone else with
an improperly stored gun. One-tenth of all deaths among children
age 5 to 14 years are due to firearms and 3 to 4 times as many
children suffer non-fatal gunshot injuries. Furthermore, a
recent survey reported that 39 percent of children whose parents
thought they had successfully hidden the gun actually knew where
it was.
Other non-pediatric populations, such as those suffering
from depression or dementia, are clear examples of cases where
questions about gun ownership are an important part of good
medical care.
In all fairness, the Florida law does allow a doctor who "in
good faith believes that this information is relevant to the
patient's medical care or safety, or the safety of others" to
ask about gun ownership. Since the American Academy of
Pediatrics recommends that doctors inquire about gun ownership
and safe storage, one might think that pediatricians would be
exempt from prosecution for asking about these topics. However,
if the injunction is lifted, inquiring doctors may face
penalties including substantial fines and loss of their licenses
to practice medicine.
In this instance, the Florida judiciary seems indifferent to
the health of the state's children, despite the fact that 54
percent of households in the South self-report owning guns,
according to a 2012 Gallup poll. The primary legislative and
judicial concern seems to be to "protect" Floridians from an
inconvenient truth (guns accidentally kill people) that might
lead them to question their safety practices or the wisdom of
keeping guns in their homes.
In the Texas case, the Supreme Court prevented the
Machiavellian manipulation of healthcare regulations by pro-life
politicians. In Florida, the Court of Appeals has so far
sacrificed well-established standards of good healthcare to
service their pro-gun views.
