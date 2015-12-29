(Corrects paragraph 4 typographical error 90,000 instead of
9,000)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Dec 28 More than two dozen federal
agencies are joining forces with police to bring an
unprecedented level of security to the annual Rose Parade in
Pasadena, California, in the aftermath of the deadly mass
shooting this month in nearby San Bernardino.
Extraordinary security measures planned for the New Year's
Day event include more than a dozen armed tactical
"rapid-response" teams to be posted along the parade route,
along with dozens of surveillance cameras, bomb-sniffing dogs
and radiation-detection devices, law enforcement officials said.
Some 700,000 spectators are expected to turn out in Old Town
Pasadena, north of the Los Angeles, for the 127th Tournament of
Roses Parade, a 5 1/2-mile procession of flower-adorned floats,
marching bands and equestrian teams. Millions more will watch
the two-hour event on live television.
The 102nd Rose Bowl college football classic after the
parade also will be televised live, with about 90,000 fans
expected to pack the Rose Bowl stadium for the game.
Both the parade and game are designated for the first time
among a handful of major U.S. public events - including the
NFL's Super Bowl - as top-level concerns by the U.S. Department
of Homeland Security, said Mark Selby, deputy special agent in
charge of the agency's investigative bureau in Los Angeles.
Although no specific credible threat has been made against
either Pasadena event, the precautions being taken mark the
largest security operation in the 100-year-plus history of the
Rose Parade and Rose Bowl, Selby said on Monday.
The level-1 security rating was made last year, though Selby
acknowledged that even more personnel were assigned after 14
people were shot dead Dec. 2 at a holiday gathering by an
Islamic extremist couple in San Bernardino, about 55 miles east
of Pasadena.
"The San Bernardino event sort of upped the ante," he told
Reuters.
Pasadena city spokesman William Boyer said the public will
notice a heightened police presence, with some officers carrying
rifles, "and there will be a lot of things they won't see that
will be going on."
Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said less-visible precautions
would include two dozen undercover officers patrolling the
parade route, which also will be monitored by several dozen
surveillance cameras. Additional surveillance is to be provided
by U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft flying over the
event, Selby said.
Automatic license-plate reading devices also will be set up
to collect data on suspicious vehicles in the area, officials
said.
Neither local nor federal officials had precise figures for
added security costs, but Boyer said overall expenses related to
parade protection alone would likely exceed $1 million.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sara Catania and Cynthia
Osterman)