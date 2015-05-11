* Acquired assets have potential to produce 1 bln boe -Noble
* Noble to assume Rosetta's $1.8 bln net debt
* Offer is at 38 pct premium to Rosetta's Friday close
* Rosetta shares rise 25 pct; Noble Energy stock down 7 pct
(Adds comments from call, share prices)
By Shubhankar Chakravorty
May 11 Noble Energy Inc said on Monday
it would acquire Rosetta Resources Inc for about $2
billion in stock, marking the first significant deal among U.S.
shale oil producers following a steep fall in global crude
prices.
A nearly 50 percent drop in crude prices since June highs of
over $100 per barrel has for months raised expectations for a
wave of mergers and acquisitions in the highly-fragmented shale
oil industry.
But until now buyers and sellers had been unable to agree on
valuations and the outlook for future prices. With the Noble
acquisition, a precedent has been set that will clear a path for
other companies plotting shale deals, people familiar with the
transaction said.
Shares of Rosetta rose 25 percent to $24.23 and shares of
Noble fell 7 percent to $45.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal will give Noble entry into two of the country's top
producing shale fields, the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Bain in
Texas. Noble, which is also drilling for natural gas offshore
Israel, is already pumping oil and gas in other fields,
including in Colorado.
The Houston-based company said it had identified more than
1,800 drilling locations across Rosetta's liquids-rich assets,
consisting of 50,000 net acres (20,234 net hectares) in the
Eagle Ford shale and 56,000 net acres in the Permian.
The assets have the potential to produce about 1 billion
barrels of oil equivalent and will raise company-wide production
21 percent, Noble said.
"Noble has the balance sheet, the expertise, and the
bandwidth to do a great job with these two properties," Irene
Haas, an analyst with Wunderlich Securities Inc, said in a note.
Royal Dutch Shell agreed last month to buy BG Group
for about $70 billion in a deal centered around liquefied
natural gas. That deal was also seen as paving the way for
mergers and acquisitions in the oil sector..
The offer of 0.542 Noble share for each Rosetta share held
represents a 38 percent premium to Rosetta's Friday close. The
shares had lost nearly two-thirds of their value since June.
Noble will also assume Rosetta's net debt of $1.8 billion as
of March 31.
"The purchase does add diversification into the Permian and
Eagle Ford, which reduces Noble's exposure to Israel," Barclays
analysts wrote in a note.
Up to Friday's close, Noble's shares had fallen nearly 37
percent since last June.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Anna Driver in Houston;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Terry Wade and Marguerita Choy)