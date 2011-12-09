UPDATE 1-Zara-owner Inditex reports 18 pct rise in first-quarter profit
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter swung to a nine-month loss versus a profit a year earlier, although sales rose, the company said on Friday.
Its net loss was 276.6 million roubles ($8.80 million), versus a profit a year ago of 213.6 million.
Rosinter, which operates the TGI Friday franchise in Russia, said nine month net revenue was up 7.2 percent to 7.64 billion roubles ($243.18 million).
($1 = 31.4166 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies)
WASHINGTON, June 14 More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court on Wednesday, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional consent in violation of the U.S. Constitution.