MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian restaurant group Rosinter
said on Friday that Nickors Limited, a Belize, Central
America-based company, had acquired 23.11 percent of its shares
from the market.
Rosinter has been struggling to turn a profit for years and
its troubles deepened last year when Russia banned many food
imports in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis
and an economic downturn affected consumption.
Rosinter Chairman and the company's biggest shareholder
Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco said Nickors acted in the
interests of a foreign businessman whom he declined to name.
"He is a very experienced businessman and he always goes
against the market -- he buys when one can buy at a good price,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of a retail conference.
"He's been in Russia for a long time. I don't know him well
but as far as I understand he has business not only in Russia
but is currently focused on the Russian market he knows well and
where very interesting opportunities may emerge this year. He is
very optimistic."
Shares in Rosinter have risen more than 30 percent since
early November as Nickors Limited has been buying the stock,
while the broader MICEX index has added 18 percent,
partly boosted by a slide in the rouble.
Rosinter's main brands are Planet Sushi and Italian chain Il
Patio, but it also operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I.
Friday's and a McDonald's franchise.
