MOSCOW May 21 Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter reported a net loss of 281.2 million roubles ($9 million) in 2011 versus a net profit a year earlier hit by write-offs, the company said on Monday.

"Our results in 2011 were negatively affected by impairment provisions of 265 million roubles and store closure related write-offs of non-current assets of 184 million roubles," Andrey Astakhov, chief financial officer, said in a statement.

In 2010, Rosinter posted a net profit of 257.5 million roubles.

In the last quarter of 2011, the company saw net loss of 4.6 million roubles versus a net profit of 17.2 million roubles in the same period of 2010.

($1 = 31.2521 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)