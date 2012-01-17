* Sales total 9.88 billion roubles

* Same-store sales growth lags at 1.6 pct

* Driven by price increases as customers drop

MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter reported on Tuesday a 7.4 percent rise in 2011 sales as it opened more eateries and raised prices to offset a fall in customer numbers.

Rosinter, which operates the TGI Friday franchise in Russia, said sales totalled 9.88 billion roubles ($312 million) and the total number of restaurants rose to 382 from 362.

Same-store sales were up by 1.6 percent, driven by a 4.8 percent rise in the average bill that mitigated the impact of a 3 percent decline in traffic, Rosinter said in a statement.

Rosinter, which also has a joint venture with Britain's Whitbread to develop its Costa Coffee brand in Russia, has been struggling to retain customers. It had blamed consumer reaction to price increases and broad consumer sentiment.

Analysts also signalled pressure from competitors as a growing number of international fast-food chains are making forays into Russia. ($1 = 31.6788 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)