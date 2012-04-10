MOSCOW, April 10 Russian restaurant holding
company Rosinter said on Tuesday its first-quarter
same-store sales were flat compared with the same period a year
ago amid declining customer numbers.
The company said the number of transactions fell by 5.1
percent in the January through March period, year-on-year,
although the average bill was up 5.3 percent.
Total sales, including new outlets, grew 4.2 percent in
rouble terms to 2.5 billion roubles ($84.31 million), Rosinter
said in a statement.
It had 382 restaurants at the end of March, including its
franchise T.G.I. Friday and Costa Coffee outlets.