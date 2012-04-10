MOSCOW, April 10 Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter said on Tuesday its first-quarter same-store sales were flat compared with the same period a year ago amid declining customer numbers.

The company said the number of transactions fell by 5.1 percent in the January through March period, year-on-year, although the average bill was up 5.3 percent.

Total sales, including new outlets, grew 4.2 percent in rouble terms to 2.5 billion roubles ($84.31 million), Rosinter said in a statement.

It had 382 restaurants at the end of March, including its franchise T.G.I. Friday and Costa Coffee outlets.