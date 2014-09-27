* Rosneft, Exxon complete drilling of Universitetskaya-1
well
* Rosneft says discovered oil is comparable to Siberian
Light oil
* Exxon's work in Russia in doubt due to sanctions over
Ukraine
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russia's top crude oil producer
Rosneft said on Saturday it had made an oil discovery
jointly with ExxonMobil at an offshore Arctic field,
which has been at the centre of controversy due to Western
sanction against Moscow.
However, further progress at the site is likely to be
problematic as international oil majors have to wind down work
in Russia due to Western sanctions following the Ukraine crisis.
Rosneft and its head Igor Sechin were among the targets of
the sanctions, imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukrainian
conflict, which has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people.
The sanctions, introduced by the United States and European
Union, effectively freeze access by Russian companies to foreign
technology and ban Western companies from cooperating in the
Arctic, as well as in shale exploration and deep-water drilling.
Rosneft said on Saturday it and ExxonMobil had successfully
completed drilling of the Universitetskaya-1 well, the most
northerly well in the world, located in the
East-Prinovozemelskiy-1 license area in the Kara Sea oil
province, where oil reserves are estimated to be comparable to
those of Saudi Arabia.
"The first oil was extracted. It is an astonishing sample of
light oil, which based on the results of the analysis performed,
is comparable to Siberian Light oil," Sechin said in a statement
on Rosneft's web site. He said Rosneft would like to call the
discovered field "Pobeda", Russian for victory.
However it was not yet clear if commercially viable
quantities of oil could be recovered from the well. Rosneft said
data from the well will be analysed and only then could a
conclusion be reached on the reserves there.
SHORT EXTENSION
Exxon and Rosneft signed a $3.2 billion agreement in 2011 to
develop the region.
Exxon said last week the U.S. Treasury Department had given
it a short extension to wind down a rig at the well, beyond the
14 days outlined in the sanctions targeting Western cooperation
in Russia's oil sector.
Russia is one of the world's top crude producers and the
biggest supplier to Europe, but its reservoirs are in decline
and it must look to new sources to retain its positions.
Large-scale offshore oil production in Arctic is not expected
before the middle of the next decade.
Before sanctions, Rosneft had planned to tap other parts of
the offshore Arctic, key for the future oil production in
Russia, jointly with Exxon. A Rosneft spokesman declined to
comment on whether those projects will go ahead in the light of
sanctions.
The prospect of sanctions on Russia has been a big issue for
Exxon this year. It spent $6 million on lobbying the U.S.
government in the first half of 2014 and listed Russian
sanctions as one of its lobbying issues, according to
disclosures filed to the U.S. Senate.
Exxon also paid about another $170,000 to four outside firms
for lobbying in the second quarter, largely tied to Russian
sanctions, the disclosures show.
