LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Lenders involved in Rosneft's acquisition of TNK-BP could make sizeable returns based on the potential auxiliary business the deal could bring.

Nearly every leading bank is jostling to get a slice of the action after Rosneft agreed to pay US$55bn for 100% of TNK-BP. While fees on the initial bridge and term loans are likely to be squeezed as tight as possible, banks will be seeking big pay days through subsequent bond market deals and other potential supplementary business, such as derivatives transactions, asset disposals or equity financings.

"Beneath the credit and lending elements there's quite a deep fee wallet that can be excavated," said one senior capital markets banker.

Rosneft is expected to seek about US$15bn in commitments from European and domestic banks. The state-owned company will also need funding from the bond markets. That could easily exceed US$15bn, including a take-out of the bridge loan, providing a juicy source of fee income.

"Russian corporates have traditionally paid fair fees," said the banker, who reckoned that each lead manager on a bond could make up to US$9m in income from a single transaction, before additional services are included.

REAPING REWARDS

At a time when regulators are insisting on higher capital and liquidity provisioning against risk-weighted assets, banks' credit committees will want assurances that any funding they provide will ultimately reap reward.

So lenders will need to weigh up the risk/return profile carefully and not be mesmerised by the volumes.

"Giving multi-billion dollar bridge loans can be painful," said a DCM official.

Another banker added that Rosneft had proved to be a tough and uncompromising client in the past.

"No bank will go [into the bridge loan] without an assurance they're going to contractually receive 'x' amount of business," he said.

The senior banker said that lending banks were likely to insist on an equal and pro rata share of any further transactions.

"Regardless of whether it's one bond or two, if you provide 20% of the funding you'll want 20% of the fees," he said.

Banks on the bridge loan will want to take it out in the capital markets as soon as possible.

"If the loan is structured as front-ended exposure, the risk-weighted asset usage will be reduced quickly. If you then apply the potential fee pool that could translate to pretty decent returns," added the banker. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Matthew Davies)