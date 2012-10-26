LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Lenders involved in Rosneft's
acquisition of TNK-BP could make sizeable returns based on the
potential auxiliary business the deal could bring.
Nearly every leading bank is jostling to get a slice of the
action after Rosneft agreed to pay US$55bn for 100% of TNK-BP.
While fees on the initial bridge and term loans are likely to be
squeezed as tight as possible, banks will be seeking big pay
days through subsequent bond market deals and other potential
supplementary business, such as derivatives transactions, asset
disposals or equity financings.
"Beneath the credit and lending elements there's quite a
deep fee wallet that can be excavated," said one senior capital
markets banker.
Rosneft is expected to seek about US$15bn in commitments
from European and domestic banks. The state-owned company will
also need funding from the bond markets. That could easily
exceed US$15bn, including a take-out of the bridge loan,
providing a juicy source of fee income.
"Russian corporates have traditionally paid fair fees," said
the banker, who reckoned that each lead manager on a bond could
make up to US$9m in income from a single transaction, before
additional services are included.
REAPING REWARDS
At a time when regulators are insisting on higher capital
and liquidity provisioning against risk-weighted assets, banks'
credit committees will want assurances that any funding they
provide will ultimately reap reward.
So lenders will need to weigh up the risk/return profile
carefully and not be mesmerised by the volumes.
"Giving multi-billion dollar bridge loans can be painful,"
said a DCM official.
Another banker added that Rosneft had proved to be a tough
and uncompromising client in the past.
"No bank will go [into the bridge loan] without an assurance
they're going to contractually receive 'x' amount of business,"
he said.
The senior banker said that lending banks were likely to
insist on an equal and pro rata share of any further
transactions.
"Regardless of whether it's one bond or two, if you provide
20% of the funding you'll want 20% of the fees," he said.
Banks on the bridge loan will want to take it out in the
capital markets as soon as possible.
"If the loan is structured as front-ended exposure, the
risk-weighted asset usage will be reduced quickly. If you then
apply the potential fee pool that could translate to pretty
decent returns," added the banker.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Matthew Davies)