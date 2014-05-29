MOSCOW May 29 John Mack, a former chief
executive and chairman of Morgan Stanley, has left the
board of Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft, for
personal reasons, the Kremlin-controlled company said on
Thursday.
The departure of Mack, aged 69, after less than a year on
the board, comes after the United States imposed sanctions on
Rosneft's head Igor Sechin over Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Rosneft said his decision to leave was not connected to the
sanctions. "He left for personal reasons," a spokesman for
Rosneft said.
Rosneft also said that Artur Chilingarov, 74, has been
proposed to replace Mack on the board. Chilingarov, a member of
Russia's upper house of the parliament and known for his
exploration of the Arctic, seen as an important source for
Rosneft's future hydrocarbon production.
Mack is currently a senior adviser at KKR & Co and
an independent non-executive director at Glencore.
He joined Rosneft's board last June after Rosneft bought
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP for $55 billion from BP
and the AAR consortium.
Six months later Rosneft announced it would buy the majority
of the global physical oil trading operations of Morgan Stanley.
Rosneft has said that the deal with Morgan Stanley is intact
and will be completed in the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)