* Rosneft has agreed oil deals with BP worth over $11 bln
* Rosneft also to sell 400,000 tonnes of oil from Kozmino
MOSCOW Dec 3 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft is to sell up to 1.8 million tonnes of ultra
low-sulphur diesel to BP from the Baltic Sea port of
Primorsk for up to $1.9 billion, it said on Tuesday.
Rosneft, in a regulatory filing which said its board had
approved the deal, did not disclose the timeframe for supplies.
It will also sell 400,000 tonnes of crude oil from the
Pacific port of Kozmino to BP Singapore with a combined price
tag of up to $345 million, Rosneft added.
Earlier this year, Rosneft revealed deals worth more than
$11 billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, which owns
almost 20 percent in the state-controlled oil company.
BP became Rosneft's second-largest shareholder, behind only
the Kremlin, after Rosneft took over BP's Russian venture TNK-BP
for $55 billion in March.
But participation in Rosneft's ownership has been slow to
translate into cooperation in upstream projects, while Exxon
Mobil has signed a flurry of deals with Rosneft to tap
the Russian Arctic together.