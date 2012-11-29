KHABAROVSK, Russia Nov 29 Rosneft
expects its capex to be at around $15 billion next year, flat
from 2012, as the company increased dividend payout and is
poised for a $55 billion takeover, it said in a presentation
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The growth in capital expenditures will be halted after it
was grew to $13 billion last year from $9 billion in 2010.
Rosneft, which is in a process of acquiring Anglo-Russian
crude producer TNK-BP for over $55 billion, did not
provide the breakdown of the investment outlays, but its
refineries require urgent modernisation.
A Rosneft spokesman declined comments.
Earlier this year, Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin
announced that the company will double its dividend pay out
ratio to 25 percent of net income with total payments at 7.53
roubles per share.