* Rosneft to supply China with 365 mln t of oil for 25 years
* May secure billions of dollars in loans from China
* Signs deals with Trafigura for oil, Vitol for LNG
By Denis Pinchuk
ST PETERSBURG, June 21 Russia's Rosneft
agreed a $270 billion deal to double oil supplies to
China on Friday, as the Kremlin energy champion shifts its focus
to Asia from saturated and crisis-hit European markets.
The deal, one of the biggest ever in the history of the
global oil industry, will bring Rosneft $60-70 billion in
upfront pre-payment from China, the holders of the world's
largest foreign exchange reserves.
It will also allow Rosneft, the world's biggest publicly
listed oil firm, to steeply cut its heavy debts and develop new
remote Arctic fields.
"The estimate of the sum of the contract in today's market
prices is absolutely unprecedented - $270 billion," Russian
President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Russia's St
Petersburg after the deal was agreed.
The agreement highlights a growing partnership between
China, the globe's top energy consumer, and Russia, the largest
oil producer, and comes despite previously uneasy relations
between Rosneft and Beijing over energy pricing.
Rosneft's boss Igor Sechin, a close ally of Putin, said his
firm will supply China with 300,000 barrels per day over 25
years starting in the second half of the decade, on top of the
300,000 bpd it already ships to the world's No.2 oil consumer.
Putin later said total supplies could amount to as much as
900,000 bpd.
The speed of change in Russian export patterns has been
dramatic - switching huge volumes from Europe in only five
years.
Russia first started supplying China by railway and then by
a new pipeline while opening a Pacific port, Kozmino, in 2009.
Together with supplies to Kozmino, it is already exporting
around 750,000 barrels per day to Asia, or 17 percent of its
overall exports of 4.4 million bpd.
Europe, by contrast, has lost out. A decline in deliveries
in the past few years partially contributed to Russian Urals
crude oil often trading at a premium to benchmark dated Brent.
Analysts have expressed doubts Rosneft could quickly boost
supplies to China from depleted fields in West Siberia, the
historic homeland of Soviet and Russian oil production.
A source familiar with the deal said the new agreement with
China was timed to tie in with the launch of new streams of East
Siberian crude to avoid big redirection of existing flows and
allow time to expand export infrastructure.
Rosneft and oil pipeline monopoly Transneft have already
secured $25 billion from China in 2009 in upfront payments by
pre-selling oil in order to accumulate cash to finance growth
and new construction projects.
Rosneft's debt burden has spiked this year after it acquired
Anglo-Russian producer TNK-BP in a $55 billion cash-and-stock
deal, the largest in Russian corporate history, and became the
world's largest publicly listed oil firm.
Industry sources have told Reuters Rosneft may secure up to
$30 billion in prepayment from China as part of the new deal.
On Friday, Putin said pre-payments could amount to $70 billion.
Analysts said the possible upfront payment from China would
be a big positive for indebted Rosneft.
"If confirmed, this would be a transformational event for
the company's balance sheet: Rosneft could even potentially be
able to show a net cash position, though working capital would
be negative. The prepayment could minimize financing risks for
the leveraged state-controlled oil company," J.P. Morgan
analysts said in a note.
TRADERS' ROLE GROWS
According to Standard and Poor's, Rosneft faces large debt
maturities in 2013, 2014, and 2015 of $6.6 billion, $15.9
billon, and $16.2 billion, respectively.
Prepayment from China would allow Rosneft to lighten the
burden on its balance sheet by reducing debts to banks.
The company has also used other schemes to reduce its debt,
including receiving $10 billion from Glencore and
Vitol, the world's two largest oil trading houses, in exchange
for five years of supplies.
The money was borrowed by the traders for Rosneft and
gave the two Swiss trading houses unprecedented access to
Russian crude supplies in Europe.
On Friday, Swiss trading house Trafigura, the world's third
largest, agreed to a similar deal by pre-paying Rosneft $1.5
billion for receiving 10 million tonnes over 5 years.
Separately, Rosneft clinched a $7 billion deal with Polish
refiner PKN Orlen to deliver 8 million tonnes of crude
oil to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline.
It also signed a preliminary deal with Vitol to sell
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a Rosneft's planned plant in
eastern Russia from 2019.