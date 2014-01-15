* Aims to more than double oil supplies to China from
300,000 bpd
* Rosneft borrowed $31 bln from banks to buy TNK-BP
(Adds details, source)
MOSCOW Jan 15 Top Russian oil producer Rosneft
said on Wednesday it had received the first prepayment
tranches from China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for
new oil supply deals agreed last year.
Rosneft has signed a raft of deals with Beijing in order to
boost its supplies to the booming Chinese economy and diversify
away from Europe which, in turn, is trying to wean itself off of
its dependence on Russian oil.
Rosneft declined to reveal the exact amount it had received
from the deals, which would more than double Russian oil
supplies to China from the current level to more than 300,000
barrels per day.
An industry source told Reuters that Rosneft received a
first instalment of up to $12 billion late last year.
The payments would help Kremlin-controlled Rosneft decrease
its debt burden incurred partly to facilitate a $55 billion deal
to acquire Anglo-Russian TNK-BP oil producer last year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said previously the
prepayment would total $70 billion for 360 million tonnes (2.6
billion barrels) of oil for China over the next 25 years.
Rosneft faces loan repayments in 2014 and 2015 of $15.9
billon and $16.2 billion, respectively, after Rosneft head Igor
Sechin, a longstanding Putin ally, borrowed $31 billion from
international banks to facilitate the TNK-BP deal.
As part of the deal, BP, received a nearly 20 percent
stake in Rosneft.
Rosneft has also agreed to supply China's Sinopec with up to
10 million tonnes of oil per year over the next 10 years.
An upsurge in eastbound energy supplies from Russia has
worried some traders and European governments, which rely
heavily on oil and gas from Moscow.
Last year, flows of Russian oil to non-European markets rose
by almost a fifth to 740,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Thomas Grove and
Jason Neely)