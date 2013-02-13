BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it is not currently in talks to secure a loan from China.
"Rosneft is not in talks about obtaining a loan from China," the company said in emailed comments to Reuters.
Sources have told Reuters that Rosneft was seeking to borrow up to $30 billion from China in exchange for possibly doubling oil supplies, making Beijing the largest consumer of Russian oil and further diverting supplies away from Europe.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: