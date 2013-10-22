Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
BEIJING Oct 22 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft and China's largest state refiner Sinopec Group will sign a memorandum of understanding on advance payments for Russian oil exports to China, according to announcements made on Tuesday.
The Russian firm also agreed on crude supplies to a planned joint venture refinery in northern China's Tianjin province with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China's top energy group and the parent of PetroChina.
The announcements, made during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to China, did not give details.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin)
QUITO, April 2 Two exit polls projected different winners in a tight presidential election in Ecuador on Sunday evening, sparking celebrations in the rival camps of a leftist government-backed candidate and a former banker.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has assured OPEC it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday in Baghdad.