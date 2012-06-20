* Rosneft hikes dividend to 25 percent of net income
By Melissa Akin
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russian Rosneft's
politically powerful chief executive said the state oil company
would double its dividend payout for last year, saying he wanted
shareholder returns to be competitive with U.S. majors.
Igor Sechin, who assumed the CEO's chair after serving as
deputy prime minister and oil "tsar" during Putin's premiership,
said they company would pay a total of 7.53 roubles per share on
last year, doubling the planned payout.
With ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson present at a
Rosneft strategy presentation in a Russian refinery
town last week, Putin had asked Sechin if it was possible to
raise the payout on last year to 25 percent of net profit from
the planned 11.5 percent payout.
That makes for a dividend yield of about 4 percent at
current share prices. Rosneft, the holder of the world's largest
liquid hydrocarbon reserves, also recently completed a $2
billion share buyback.
ExxonMobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, raised its quarterly dividend by 21 percent, bowing to
sustained pressure from investors and Wall Street analysts.
Exxon's annual dividend yield is now 2.6 percent, while
Chevron's 11 percent increase brought its quarterly
payout to 90 cents per share, for an annual yield of 3.5 percent
based on its closing share price of $103.85.
Rosneft was a second tier Russian producer just over a
decade ago but gained bulk with the acquisition of major
production assets from bankrupted oil company YUKOS.
Putin and Sechin would like to see it join the ranks of
global majors, and openly compare the company with Exxon, which
tops the league of publicly traded producers.
Sechin was speaking at Rosneft's annual meeting in St
Petersburg, where executives from the U.S. major, which
concluded a landmark exploration deal to drill in Russia's
Bazhenov shale and Arctic offshore zones, were guests of honour,
together with executives from Eni and Statoil,
who followed suit with similar deals.
Pointing to ExxonMobil Development President Neil Duffin,
sitting in the front row, he singled out ExxonMobil for its
model of shareholder return.
"They return up to 40 percent. We are only at four," Sechin
said. "But we are working on it."
Sechin was a Cold-War era military translator who began a
career as a civil servant in the St Petersburg city government
with Putin in the 1990s.
He visited the United States for the first time in April to
present the ExxonMobil deal and visited its facilities in Texas,
including a platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
"We have yet to build all of this," he said, referring to
the vast production and infrastructure needs of the offshore
zones to be explored with ExxonMobil, Eni and Statoil.
He also said Rosneft needed to boost efficiency to maximise
shareholder returns while maintaining heavy capital spending, in
particular on a stepped-up refinery modernisation programme
needed to meet tighter emissions standards and rising demand for
high grade fuels in Russia.
Rosneft also increased its investment programme to 600
billion roubles ($18.50 billion). It had earlier planned 500
billion roubles, the company's top financial official said.
"We will spend almost 600 billion roubles on investment
programme this year," Dmitry Avdeev, recently appointed to the
finance post from his previous job as co-head of investment
banking, told the AGM.
He added later that figure included acquisitions, rejecting
suggestions that Rosneft had ramped up capex.
Sechin said Russia was looking at various options to expand
Rosneft's presence on the stock market, including a move onto
the U.S. stock market.
"We are studying a possibility and viability of entering the
American (stock) market," Sechin told a shareholder who asked
him about company's plans to increase its exposure to foreign
stock markets.