MOSCOW, July 9 Rosneft has signed a
preliminary deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Essar Oil
, which controls the Vadinar oil refinery, India's
third largest. Rosneft also signed a deal to supply the refinery
with 200,000 barrels per day for the next 10 years.
Following is a list of the foreign downstream investments of
Rosneft, which also owns 9 large oil refineries in Russia with
total annual throughput of 87 million tonnes:
- Rosneft controls 50 percent of Ruhr Oel, which has stakes
in four refineries in Germany, Gelsenkirchen, MiRO, Bayernoil
and PCK Schwed, accounting for about a fifth of Germany's
refining sector capacity.
- Rosneft owns 20.99 percent of Italy's Saras
refinery with capacity of 300,000 bpd, or a sixth of Italy's
total.
- Rosneft owns 49 percent in a project that aims to build a
320,000 bpd refinery in China's Tianjin in 2019. China's CNPC
controls 51 percent of the project.
- In June, Rosneft signed a memorandum that paves the way
for purchasing 30 percent of China National Chemical Corp's
ChemChina Petrochemical Co. (CCPC).
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Clarke)