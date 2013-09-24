MOSCOW, Sept 24 Rosneft said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Enel's indirect stake in Russian gas producer SeverEnergia, valuing the deal at $1.8 billion.

Rosneft said the deal to buy Enel's 40 percent stake in Arctic Russia B.V. would lead to Rosneft's indirect ownership of a 19.6 percent stake in SeverEnergia.

The company owns licences for 9 gas fields in Russia with proven and probable reserves of 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Keiron Henderson)