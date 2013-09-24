BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it expects to earn 439 billion roubles ($13.8 billion) in net income under International Financial Reporting Standards this year following its acquisition of TNK-BP.
The company also expects to produce 207 million tonnes (4.16 million barrels per day) of crude oil and around 42 billion cubic metres of natural gas this year, Rosneft's press office said.
Rosneft completed a $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP from BP and AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires in March and became the world's top listed oil producer.
($1 = 31.7992 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd