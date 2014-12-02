SINGAPORE Dec 2 Swiss trading house Mercuria
has been awarded a tender to buy up to 2.8 million tonnes of
straight-run fuel oil (M100) from Rosneft at a
slightly lower premium than the Russian firm's last sale of the
grade, trade sources said.
Mercuria bought the Russian heavy distillate at a premium of
around $86 a tonne above Singapore's 180-centistoke spot quotes,
about 2 percent lower than Rosneft's last sale, the sources said
on Tuesday.
The latest tender is for loading from Russia's eastern ports
of Nakhodka or Vanino from January to December next year.
The softer premium is in line with thinning demand from
China, Asia's top importer of M100, with more crude import
licences granted to local refiners.
With more access to their preferred feedstock, crude oil,
smaller refiners are trimming their imports of fuel oil for
processing into gasoline and diesel.
Besides Mercuria, Singapore-based Daxin Petroleum will also
be lifting one to two cargoes of the M100 grade each month, a
source close to the matter said. The source did not give price
and volume details.
Straight run fuel oil is the first cut of the heavy
distillate after crude has been processed.
(Reporting by Jane Xie; Editing by Joseph Radford)