* Rosneft faces $7 bln debt repayment to banks in 10 days
* Sanctions ban companies offering Rosneft long-term
financing
* Russian firm raising short-term financing from
Trafigura-sources
* Will up Feb oil allocation to trader to 500,000
tonnes-sources
By Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 3 Rosneft is raising money
from Swiss trader Trafigura days before it must repay a $7
billion debt and squeezed by sanctions, industry sources said,
seeking new options after a foray into the bond market fuelled a
devaluation of the rouble.
The Kremlin-controlled firm's ability to raise debt has been
severely reduced by sanctions imposed by Western powers which
condemn Russia's annexation of Crimea and accuse it of
orchestrating a rebellion in eastern Ukraine - a charge denied
by Moscow.
The squeeze has been compounded by a collapse in oil prices
and the rapid devaluation of the rouble - a crisis the central
bank said Rosneft contributed to when it borrowed a large sum
through the local bond market in the run-up to the repayment of
another $7 billion loan to Western banks in December.
That added to pressure on the Russian currency due to fears
the roubles might be used to buy dollars, the central bank
governor said, though Rosneft has denied any link between its
bond issue and rouble volatility.
Now the Feb. 13 deadline for the repayment of another $7
billion loan to banks is nearing, and Rosneft is exploring
alternative options including short-term financing, according to
trading and oil industry sources.
Sanctions ban long-term financing of Rosneft - a measure
that has prompted all Western companies to pull out of any such
deals with the oil major - but allow short-term financing for a
period of up to 30 days.
Under an existing five-year financing agreement with
Trafigura which began in mid-2013, Rosneft sells 150,000-200,000
tonnes of oil a month to the trader - a deal which is allowed to
continue because it was struck before sanctions were imposed.
Now Rosneft has committed to sell around 500,000 tonnes of
oil to the Swiss trading house in February to raise money to
help repay its debt, three trading sources told Reuters.
It was unclear how much money the financing deal would
involve, or how it would be structured.
The delivery of 500,000 tonnes of oil would represent an
increase of 300,000-350,000 tonnes - worth about $150 million at
current prices - on Rosneft's usual monthly allocation to
Trafigura.
"It is clearly a new deal," said one trader, who does not
work for Rosneft or Trafigura, but heard about the details of
the agreement. He declined to be named because he works for a
rival trading desk to Trafigura.
'MASSIVELY DISAPPOINTED'
As a result of the deal with Trafigura, other trading houses
and companies - which have long-term deals and in some cases
have already made a pre-payment to Rosneft for their volumes -
will receive lower-than-expected volumes in February or not get
crude on the days they expected it to arrive.
"Traders (at rivals) are massively disappointed," one of the
buyers said.
Rosneft has pre-payment and long-term supply deals with
Vitol, Glencore, Shell, Total, Eni
, BP and Trafigura itself.
Long-term deals usually define several months upfront how
much oil each buyer is due to receive every month, and changing
those volumes is a rather unusual move as it could force
Rosneft's buyers to look elsewhere for supplies.
Igor Sechin, Rosneft's chief executive and a close ally of
President Vladimir Putin, has said the company does not need to
borrow money as it is able to service its debt from its own cash
flows.
The oil major raised over 600 billion roubles ($9 billion)
on the bond market in December, which central bank governor
Elvira Nabiullina said added to pressure on the currency because
the market was expecting the oil producer to buy dollars with
it.
Days after issuing its bond, Rosneft said it would not use
the funds raised to buy foreign currency.
On Dec. 16, the day after Rosneft's disclaimer, the central
bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 650 basis points
to 17 percent, citing the need to curb increased devaluation and
inflationary risks. Hours later the rouble fell to an all-time
low.
On Jan. 26, Rosneft raised 400 billion roubles in the
domestic bond market, also saying it would not use the funds to
buy foreign currency.
Rosneft's loan maturing in February is part of a larger
$11.9 billion, two-year bridge loan that was signed in Feb. 2013
that backed Rosneft's acquisition of oil company TNK-BP.
Lenders included BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Credit
Agricole CIB, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mizuho Bank,
Natixis, Societe Generale and UniCredit.
($1 = 65.8880 roubles)
