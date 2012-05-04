MOSCOW May 4 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft said on Friday its strategy to ramp up gas
production was still on track despite government decision to
substantially increase taxes.
"If the government sticks to the plan and increases mineral
extraction tax rate for gas at the rate of approximately 80
percent of increase of domestic prices for gas, it has no
absolute influence on the profitability according to our models.
The gas strategy still on track," Alexander Palivoda, head of
Rosneft's investor relations department, told a conference call.
He also said that the government plans to provide tax relief
for production of unconventional oil will allow the company to
increase crude production.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)