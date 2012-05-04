* Says no change to plan for gas joint venture with Itera

* Adds government pledge to cut tax for 'tight' oil is positive

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, May 4 Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, said on Friday its plan to increase gas production was on track in spite of a government decision to substantially increase taxes.

Russia's government plans a fourfold increase on mineral extraction tax on natural gas by 2015 for all gas producers except Gazprom, all but eliminating the discount they get compared with Gazprom.

Rosneft has been plotting a strategy to monetise more of its substantial gas reserves, and in February announced plans to team up with mid-sized gas producer Itera, pooling their fields to extract some 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.

They currently produce 12 and 13 bcm respectively.

"If the government sticks to the plan ... it has no influence on profitability according to our models," Alexander Palivoda, head of Rosneft's investor relations department, told a conference call.

"The gas strategy is still on track. The same with the joint venture with Itera."

Rosneft's key main onshore gas project is the Kharampurskoye field - in Russia's largest gas-producing region, Yamal Nenets - which holds more than 400 billion cubic metres (in reserves).

Offshore project Sakhalin-1 in the Russian Far East, jointly developed by Rosneft and ExxonMobil, has been pumping gas since late 2005.

The partnership between Rosneft and Exxon, unveiled last month, is looking to tap 'tight' oil, hidden in non-porous layers of rock, in Russia.

The government is set to introduce tax relief for the production of tight oil, which could bring up to an additional 2 million barrels per day of total crude output in the country after 2012.

Palivoda said plans to provide tax relief for the production of unconventional oil, including from the so-called Bazhenov, Achimov and Tyumen formations, would also allow Rosneft to increase crude production.