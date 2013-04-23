New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
LONDON, April 23 Rosneft is considering the possibility of teaming up with its long-standing partner, ExxonMobil, in tapping oil and gas in Iraq, Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told reporters on Tuesday.
Last week, Sechin said Rosneft is interested in helping explore for and develop oil fields in Iraq.
"We will work with anyone who offers good terms, we'll work with ExxonMobil too," he said to the question of who might be a partner to Rosneft in Iraq.
He also said that a delegation from Iraq's oil ministry will come to Moscow on May 10.
"The ministry of Iraq will come to Moscow... by our invitation to work with us," he said.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.