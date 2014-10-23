VERONA, Italy Oct 23 Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft is ready to continue investing into Italy as attractive opportunities become available, CEO Igor Sechin said at a conference in Verona on Thursday.

"In Italy we have already invested and there will be more if efficient prospects show up...," Sechin said.

"The cashflow that the company generates allows us to bring forward investment plans," he added.

Rosneft became the largest shareholder in Italian tyremaker Pirelli in March while refiner Saras is partly owned by the Russian state-controlled oil giant. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Francesca Landini)