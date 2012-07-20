* Rosneft buys 6 percent of Itera
MOSCOW, July 20 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft has acquired 6 percent of mid-sized natural
gas company Itera, in line with its plans to strengthen its
foothold in the gas market.
Rosneft gave no financial details when it announced the deal
on Friday.
Rosneft, which accounts for almost a quarter of Russia's
crude production, has long been eyeing expansion into the gas
market dominated by another state-owned group Gazprom.
In 2011 Rosneft produced almost 12 billion cubic metres of
gas (bcm), or less than 2 percent of Russia's total gas output.
In February, Rosneft announced a plans to team up with
privately-owned Itera to jointly tap gas fields. It later filed
a request to an anti-monopoly watchdog to acquire a stake of up
to 51 percent in the gas producer.
Itera, which produces over 20 bcm of gas a year, was the
monopoly trader of Turkmen gas via Russia to Ukraine in the
1990s. It lost its exclusive rights several years ago after a
management shake-up at Gazprom and has failed to regain its
position since then.
Last year, Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP
failed to secure a deal to acquire 50 percent in
Itera, according to industry sources.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)