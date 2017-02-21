LONDON Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft
has become the first
major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's
Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the
semi-autonomous region.
"We look forward to developing new markets for
Kurdish crude oil," a statement by Rosneft quotes chief
executive Igor Sechin as saying. The contract is due for
2017-2019, Rosneft said.
Sechin said Rosneft would be taking Kurdish barrels to the
company's growing refining system. In Europe, Rosneft owns a
large refinery system in Germany.
Rosneft also said it was looking to cooperate with Kurdistan
in upstream and logistics. Kurdistan's natural resources
minister Ashti Hawrami said the deal was opening up new
possibilities for cooperation between Rosneft and Kurdistan.
Kurdistan has started independent crude exports from the
central government in Baghdad in the past three years as it
argued it was not getting its share of Iraq's budget revenues
and needed money to fund its war against Islamic State.
But as oil prices crashed, the region had to borrow as much
as $3 billion from trading houses such as Vitol, Petraco,
Glencore and Trafigura as well as neighbouring Turkey,
repayable by future crude sales.
Baghdad has first pledged to sue buyers of Kurdish oil as it
insisted the central government was the only legal exporter of
barrels both from southern and northern Iraq.
But Baghdad has lately softened its stance on the companies
and traders working in Kurdistan with the barrels being sold in
both Europe and Asia.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Katya Golubkova)