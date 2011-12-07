LONDON Dec 7 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is signing a $2 billion, five-year unsecured syndicated loan with twelve banks, banking sources close to the deal said.

The deal has been increased from the $1.5 billion originally sought after the lenders upped their commitments. <ID:nRLP52685a>

"The deal went out to the twelve banks and I don't think, considering the current environment, that the borrower expected all of them to get there. Yet, they did," one European banker said.

The dual-currency loan includes a euro tranche and a U.S. dollar tranche, which are both priced at 185 basis points (bps) over Euribor and Libor respectively, including fees.

The euro tranche was included to aid European lenders burdened by dollar funding difficulties.

Rosneft last tapped the market for a $1.35 billion pre-export financing in January 2009, with a margin of 180 bps.

Mandated arrangers were BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Banco Santander. BNP Paribas also acted as facility agent.

Rosneft was not immediately available for comment.

Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, with Moody's rating it Baa1. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke, Editing by Mark Potter)