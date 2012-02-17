MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft may borrow up to 40.5 billion roubles ($1.34 billion) from the country's third largest lender Gazprombank, the oil company said in a regulatory filling note late on Thursday.

The decision to borrow cash from Gazprombank in roubles, dollars or euros was approved by Rosneft's board of directors, the company added.

Russian corporate borrowers are now switching more to local banks to raise cash as tough conditions on external markets, affected by lingering European debt crisis, increased borrowing costs.

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets, saw lending volumes at three-year highs in December, following a wave of risk aversion towards emerging markets from Western banks.

Rosneft, which plans to hike its capital expenditures by 17 percent to $15.5 billion this year, did not specify how it plans to use the loan from Gazprombank. ($1 = 30.1675 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)