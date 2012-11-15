LONDON Nov 15 Russian oil firm Rosneft is receiving banks' initial commitments to a $32.5 billion loan that it is arranging to back its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, bankers said.

Rosneft is arranging the massive loan to avoid paying banks' underwriting fees. The deal is the largest-ever loan issued to a Russian company and Europe's ninth-largest loan.

The initial commitments from the banks mean they have agreed in principle to the loan ahead of a final signing of the deal later. Lenders will still earn large fees from the loan but will not be able to book them until next year at the earliest after the loan agreement is signed.

Signing of the loan agreement is expected in the first quarter of 2013 in January or February after Rosneft's acquisition receives approval from shareholders and the Russian government, several bankers said.

Most banks see corporate loans as loss-leaders designed to attract more lucrative business, but Rosneft's loan is expected to be highly profitable.

The size of the jumbo loan and the time that it will take to refinance the bridge loan in the bond market means that the loan will make a big contribution to banks' bottom lines.

The loan is structured as a $24.5 billion bridge loan that will be refinanced with bonds, and an $8 billion five-year term loan.

"If you have a bridge of that size, it will take time to get out (refinance). Banks will earn a lot of interest income on it," a banker close to the deal said.

Contributions from Russian banks and cash from the company are still being finalised but Russia's top banks are expected to commit significantly more than $1 billion each, the banker said.

Banks account for fee income differently and Rosneft's bridge loan and term loan will attract different capital and risk treatment.

Some banks do not book fees on bridge loans until they are repaid, which in Rosneft's case could even be 2014, bankers said. Some lenders spread or amortise term loan fees over the life of the loan, whereas others book them upfront.

"Rosneft's loan is a tough ask with no underwriting but there's still plenty of revenue around it. Banks are having to book huge chunks of the loan - the absolute amount of revenue is meaningful as these are big chunks," the banker said. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Patrick Graham)