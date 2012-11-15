LONDON Nov 15 Russian oil firm Rosneft
is receiving banks' initial commitments to a $32.5
billion loan that it is arranging to back its $55 billion
acquisition of TNK-BP, bankers said.
Rosneft is arranging the massive loan to avoid paying banks'
underwriting fees. The deal is the largest-ever loan issued to a
Russian company and Europe's ninth-largest loan.
The initial commitments from the banks mean they have agreed
in principle to the loan ahead of a final signing of the deal
later. Lenders will still earn large fees from the loan but will
not be able to book them until next year at the earliest after
the loan agreement is signed.
Signing of the loan agreement is expected in the first
quarter of 2013 in January or February after Rosneft's
acquisition receives approval from shareholders and the Russian
government, several bankers said.
Most banks see corporate loans as loss-leaders designed to
attract more lucrative business, but Rosneft's loan is expected
to be highly profitable.
The size of the jumbo loan and the time that it will take to
refinance the bridge loan in the bond market means that the loan
will make a big contribution to banks' bottom lines.
The loan is structured as a $24.5 billion bridge loan that
will be refinanced with bonds, and an $8 billion five-year term
loan.
"If you have a bridge of that size, it will take time to get
out (refinance). Banks will earn a lot of interest income on
it," a banker close to the deal said.
Contributions from Russian banks and cash from the company
are still being finalised but Russia's top banks are expected to
commit significantly more than $1 billion each, the banker said.
Banks account for fee income differently and Rosneft's
bridge loan and term loan will attract different capital and
risk treatment.
Some banks do not book fees on bridge loans until they are
repaid, which in Rosneft's case could even be 2014, bankers
said. Some lenders spread or amortise term loan fees over the
life of the loan, whereas others book them upfront.
"Rosneft's loan is a tough ask with no underwriting but
there's still plenty of revenue around it. Banks are having to
book huge chunks of the loan - the absolute amount of revenue is
meaningful as these are big chunks," the banker said.
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Patrick Graham)