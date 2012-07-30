LONDON, July 30 Questions about to how to raise up to $30 billion to finance the purchase by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft of BP's 50 percent share in TNK-BP started in earnest last week when Rosneft emerged as the main bidder after announcing that it had started talks with BP on July 24.

Russian and international banks are seeing opportunity in what is likely to be Central and Eastern Europe's biggest-ever acquisition deal.

BP put its stake in Russia's third-largest oil company - valued at $25 billion - $30 billion - up for sale on June 1 this year amid shareholder conflict after buying it for $8 billion in 2003.

"Rosneft believes that an acquisition of BP's interest in TNK-BP would be in the best interest of both Rosneft's and BP's shareholders and would lead to further development of TNK-BP," Rosneft said, adding there could be "no assurance" of a deal.

Rosneft's declaration of interest comes after AAR - BP's joint shareholder in TNK-BP - expressed an interest in buying half of BP's 50 percent stake for around $10 billion in mid-July. AAR also indicated that its preferred option would be selling to BP for cash and stock.

International banks are assessing their lending capacity in the expectation that Rosneft will tap the loan market to finance the region's highest-profile acquisition in five years since Rosneft raised $22 billion to buy assets from the bankrupt oil firm YUKOS.

Although the final outcome of the bidding battle remains uncertain, bankers are already discussing how a jumbo loan could be raised as the eurozone debt crisis has reduced international banks' capabilities.

DOMESTIC LENDING

Bankers said that Rosneft might raise most of the funding from Russian banks, with sizeable contributions available from Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and VTB, Gazprombank and Alfa Bank.

"VTB and Sberbank could do $5 billion each alone, maybe even a little bit more. Russian banks will be more expensive, but we will be quicker," a Russian banker said.

Although Russian banks are burdened by high rouble-dollar foreign exchange costs, their lending firepower and government backing should not be underestimated, European lenders said.

"At the very height of the stress in the Russian financial system, the Russian banks stepped up under the guidance of the Kremlin and put down large US dollar cheques," a European banker said. "Maybe that was at higher rates, but they are still here."

Other bankers think that high foreign exchange costs could prevent Russian banks taking the lead and that Rosneft could opt to tap a larger pool of international banks including US and Japanese lenders.

Chinese banks' multi-billion liquidity capabilities should not be discounted either, a second European banker said.

Rosneft would need support from international lenders if it chose to raise a bridge loan that could be refinanced by a Eurobond, a third European banker said.

Politics continue to play a pivotal role in the sale. Rosneft's interest in BP's 50 percent stake reflects the Kremlin's efforts to expand its control over Russia's most profitable product, which could also curb the level of foreign debt that Rosneft is willing or able to take on.

"It's not only a liquidity issue, but a political one," a second Russian banker said.

The oil giants are expected to be locked in talks for the rest of the year while lenders embark on stringent due diligence in the hope that the deal might boost Russia's low loan volume. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Christopher Mangham)